David Bowie’s son wishes Ireland ‘peace after centuries’ while referring to unification comments from Leo Varadkar

06/07/2022 Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD during IDA Ireland Mid-Year Results 2022 and publication of Annual Report at IDA Ireland, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photo Agency, Dublin

David Bowie's son, the film director Duncan Jones, has wished the island of Ireland “nothing but peace and contentment”, while referring to comments made on a united Ireland by Taioseach Leo Varadkar.

The Irish politician said he believes there will be a united Ireland in his lifetime, while speaking to RTÉ's News at One on Thursday.

He made the comments after being asked about the Wolfe Tones, an Irish folk band that drew the largest ever crowd to a tent at the Electric Picnic music festival in Co Laois last weekend.

The band regularly spark debate over their song Celtic Symphony, which contains the words: “Ooh, ahh, up the Ra.”

The Wolfe Tones were criticised by unionist politicians last month for singing the song at Feile an Phobail in west Belfast last month.

Asked about the popularity of the band, Mr Varadkar said he was at the music festival at the weekend but “didn’t get a chance” to see the Wolfe Tones or the Saw Doctors.

“People like ballads and they like songs that they can sing along to,” he said.

“I think some people maybe read too much into the politics of this.

“But there is one thing that I would say: I believe we are on the path to unification.

“I believe that there will be a united Ireland in my lifetime, and in that united Ireland there is going to be a minority, roughly a million people who are British.

“And you judge the success and the quality of a country by the way it treats its minorities and that’s something we’re going to have to think about."

Sharing a news story regarding Mr Varadkar’s remarks, Duncan Jones stated: “I wish that island nothing but peace and contentment. After what they've endured over the centuries, they deserve it.”

The Warcraft director joked that Scotland, Wales and Ireland could become the ‘Celtic Crescent’ after a Twitter user commented that “Scotland and Wales should soon follow Northern Ireland and join up with Ireland as the Unified Kingdom”.

Mr Varadkar faced some criticism for stating in 2021 that Irish reunification could happen in his lifetime.

In January this year, he declined to answer whether he thought there would be a united Ireland in his lifetime during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He said at the time that EU-UK talks on renegotiating the Northern Ireland Protocol – arrangements that outline post-Brexit trade arrangements – had reached a sensitive stage.

Opposition party Sinn Fein has repeatedly called on the Irish government to set up a Citizens Assembly on Irish unity, which would see 100 citizens discuss issues around how unification would work in practice.