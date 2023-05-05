David Tennant to play Macbeth in Donmar Warehouse production

David Tennant will take on the title role in Macbeth for a new Donmar Warehouse production of the William Shakespeare play.

The 52-year-old Doctor Who actor, who was recently nominated for an Olivier Award for his performance in the West End play Good, previously played the general-turned-murderous king in a BBC Radio 4 broadcast in April.

Macbeth is opening as part of the Donmar Warehouse’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

Tennant is no stranger to Shakespeare’s work, having previously performed lead roles in Hamlet, Richard II and Romeo And Juliet.

Artistic director at the Donmar Warehouse Michael Longhurst said: “I am so excited to witness David Tennant’s portrayal of Macbeth, in what will be an unmissable production directed by Max Webster.

“We are also proud to share an adapted version of our last Shakespeare production Henry V with young people in Camden and Westminster in our next schools’ tour, created by artists from our training programme.”

Longhurst, who will step down from his role after five years as his contract ends in February 2024, will see his final season of shows announced in autumn 2023.

Webster, who directed the play adaptation of Life Of Pi, which took home five Oliviers in April last year, is also Donmar associate director, and has previously been a director of other Shakespeare plays such as Henry V, As You Like It and Twelfth Night.

Macbeth opens on December 15 with previews from December 8 and is set to run until February 10.

Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage and director Lynette Linton will also bring the play Clyde’s, set at a run-down Pennsylvania truck stop, to the Donmar from October 13 to December 2.

William Shakespeare’s Henry V tours for four weeks in June and July, with performances offered free of charge reaching up to 3,000 young people in Camden and Westminster.

The theatre will offer £10 tickets on all of its productions in 2023 for audiences under the age of 30 as part of its birthday celebrations.

Six of these tickets will be available for every performance of Clyde’s and 10 for every performance of Macbeth.