De Niro’s partner suffers Bell’s palsy after giving birth

The partner of Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has revealed she has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy following the birth of their first child.

De Niro (79) has become a father for the seventh time.

Martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen was reported by US outlet People at the time to be his latest partner.

Discussing her postpartum diagnosis, Ms Chen told CBS Mornings: “I started to feel like my tongue felt strange, it felt like a little tingly, just starting to get a little bit numb and then I realised that like my face just felt weird.

“I didn’t know what the feeling was that I was having. It felt weird.”

Asked if she looked different in the mirror, she said: “When I got home, it was like everything was just starting to fall down on itself like my face was melting on itself and then a week after giving birth that was when it all hit and I called my doctor. I was trying to eat. I went to put just a fork of food in my mouth and everything came out, I couldn’t eat.

“I was starting to slur. So I said, there’s something really going on here so they said go right to the hospital, admitted me and I lost all facial function the minute I got into the hospital.”

Bell’s palsy is temporary weakness or lack of movement that usually affects only one side of the face.