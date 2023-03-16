Denise Welch cracks risque joke at Sir Michael Caine’s 90th birthday party

The Loose Women panellist, 64, joined Hollywood star Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie at the River Cafe in west London.

Other guests included David Walliams, who worked with Sir Michael on the 2021 crime drama Twist, and impresario Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Welch, whose artist husband Lincoln Townley has painted Sir Michael, shared a video of herself delivering a speech to a packed room at the request of the actor’s wife, former actress and model Shakira Caine.

In the video, she cracks a joke revolving around a delivery of “Olympic condoms” to the Caine household, prompting laughter from those present, including Cruise.

Welch captioned the post: “Such an honour to be asked by Shakira to say a few words at Sir Michael Caine’s 90th birthday!!!

“He loves a dirty joke and so does @tomcruise it appears!!!! Great night and amazing company.”

Cruise attended the party after missing the Oscars on Sunday night, where host Jimmy Kimmel made a series of jokes at his expense during his opening monologue.

Referring to his film Top Gun: Maverick, which was nominated in six categories, he said: “You know Tom and (Avatar director) James Cameron didn’t show up tonight.

“Two guys who insisted we go to the theatre didn’t come to the theatre. So if you’re hoping to get a look at Tom Cruise, he is not here.”