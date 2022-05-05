Derry author Brian McGilloway named on longlist for coveted crime writing honour

A Northern Ireland author is in the running for one of the most coveted prizes in literature after being named on the longlist for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year 2022.

Blood Ties, by Londonderry’s Brian McGilloway, will compete with some of the top debut authors and literary icons in the genre for the UK and Ireland wide honour. The award is now in its eighteenth year.

Brian McGilloway’s 2020 novel, The Last Crossing, was nominated in 2021 and was highly commended at the prestigious ceremony.

The prolific author, a former English student at Queen’s University, who went on to become Head of English at St Columb’s College in Derry, has also penned the critically acclaimed Inspector Benedict Devlin Mysteries and Lucy Black series.

Others to have been nominated this year include two time winner Mark Billingham, who won the inaugural award in 2005 and was honoured again in 2009. His latest novel Rabbit Hole is one of 18 novels to make the cut.

Denise Mina will also be looking to snatch her third win for The Less Dead while Chris Brookmyre, who won the 2017 prize, is in the running again with The Cut

Brian McGilloway is hoping to take home the award with his novel Blood Ties, the latest instalment in his Ben Devlin series.

It follows Devlin as he tries to uncover how the blood of a long dead murder victim ended up on the body of the man convicted of her death, over a decade after she died.

Voting is open to the public now, with a shortlist to be announced in June and the winner revealed at the first night of the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival (July 21-24).

Simon Theakston, Executive Director of Theakston, said: “Crime fiction seems to have an enduring popularity with readers, and this year’s longlist is a clear indication as to why. Books from iconic writers and impressive debuts demonstrate the wonderful talent working in the genre today – the public have got a hard job ahead of them voting for a shortlist of only six!

Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel longlist, 2022

“We raise a glass of Old Peculier to all the authors on the longlist, and look forward to a celebratory drink with our Award winner in July.”

Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, Sharon Canavar, added: “We are thrilled to announce the 2022 longlist, championing the very best crime fiction being published in the UK and Ireland.

“With a mix of nail-biting psychological thrillers, tense police procedurals and gripping mysteries, this year’s longlist demonstrates the incredible breadth of modern crime fiction. We can’t wait to see which books the public side with during voting, and look forward to revealing the winner at the Theakston Old Peculiar Crime Writing Festival in July.”

The longlist was selected by an academy of crime writing authors, agents, editors, reviewers, members of the Festival Programming Committee, along with media partners the Express.

The public are now invited to vote for a shortlist of six titles at www.harrogatetheakstoncrimeaward.com

Voting closes on May 26, with the shortlist announced and winner voting opening on June 14.

The winner will be revealed on the opening night of the festival, Thursday July 21, receiving £3,000 and a handmade, engraved beer barrel provided by T&R Theakston Ltd.