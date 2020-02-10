Derry girl Nadine Coyle gives UK radio listeners a lesson in local lingo

Former Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle has been giving thousands of radio listeners across the UK a lesson in Derry-speak.

And the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star, who grew up in the Creggan area of the city, also revealed that before every show she eats potatoes.

Nadine appeared on a BBC Radio 2 programme at the weekend to promote her new single All That I Know.

Presenter Angela Scanlon, who's also Irish, started the interview by saying that she and her guest had both been urged by producers to talk more slowly than usual so that listeners in Britain could understand them.

Angela also said that technicians had installed a green light which would flash if they sped up too much and Nadine - whose Derry accent has been the subject of much debate across the water - bemoaned the fact that she'd been subtitled on TV shows on British television.

Nadine said she loved the smash hit Channel 4 series Derry Girls and reports have indicated she is set to star in the next series.

In a series of quick-fire exchanges, Angela read out Derry phrases for Nadine to translate. They included:

AS: A rare duck. NC: An oddball.

AS: Dead broke. NC: You're embarrassed.

AS: Bout ye? NC: How are you doing?

AS: Bake. NC: Face. People would call it Bakebook instead of Facebook.

AS: A bat in the mouth. NC: A punch in the face. Or a puck in the jib.

Only one of the phrases eluded Nadine, who didn't know what "brown ding" was. Scanlon told her it was Derry-speak for brown sauce.

Reflecting on her time in the Celebrity jungle, Nadine said she loved the experience. "I do like to do mad stuff on occasions," she added, describing herself as a "useless wimp" who was normally afraid of her own shadow.

She said she'd been excited by the prospect of meeting American TV star Caitlyn Jenner and found her to be "one of the nicest people you will ever meet".

"There was nothing starry about her. She wanted no special treatment. She was the resident dishwasher and she was brilliant at it. I helped her a lot," said Nadine.

She also revealed that in a pre-show ritual two hours before going on stage she always ate a potato. She said: "Mashed potato is my favourite, but if needs be, in chip form or a baked potato. I will do that. Whatever is going."

Mother-of-one Nadine (34) insisted she always had butter on her spuds.

And she rubbished claims from voice coaches that butter was damaging for singers' vocal chords.

Looking back to the furore over her dismissal from the Popstars Ireland competition in 2001 - when then 16-year-old Nadine claimed she was 18 - she said: "Some rules are stupid. People can do wars at 16 years old and yet you can't be a singer."

However, Nadine said at that age she wouldn't have dared to have had a drink because she would have been "dead" if her "mammy" had caught her having a "wee cheeky wine".

What her mother made of the launch of her new single at the famous G-A-Y venue in London isn't known.

But there were headlines in the English tabloids about Nadine's "raunchy performance in a busty latex mini dress and knee-high boots".