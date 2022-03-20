Derry Girls actress thanks public for reuniting her with lost phone containing precious baby photos

Derry Girls actress Claire Rafferty has shared her delight after a cyclist found her lost phone and is kindly wheeling it back to her.

The acting talent plays Miss Mooney in the hit Channel 4 series set in the city during the Troubles. The teacher is assistant to Sister Michael, the headteacher of Our Lady Immaculate College, the school the main characters attend.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, she notified followers that she had lost her iPhone outside Drumahoe filling station on the Glenshane Road in Co Londonderry.

“It’s still ringing & I just want all the pictures of my wee baby back. I know it’s a long shot like but worth a try!! #LostAndFound,” she added.

The tweet was shared over 1,000 times with people eager to reunite the mum with her phone and lots of people offering tips on how to locate it.

Goodwill appears to have worked as she then posted an update saying that a Good Samaritan on a bike had retrieved the device.

She tweeted: “UPDATE: Phone found by a cyclist and making its way back to me! God bless good people and THANK YOU everyone for your help!!!!!! Ach I’m all biz guys! Have a lovely weekend.”

Ms Rafferty studied drama at Queen's University Belfast and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

She has also appeared in popular BBC series The Fall and Silent Witness, new science fiction drama The Feed on Amazon Prime and her work on numerous stage productions has received critical acclaim.