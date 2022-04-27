Derry Girls’ Dylan Llewellyn feels he has been welcomed as ‘honorary Irishman’ and loves using Northern Ireland slang

Derry Girls star Dylan Llewellyn has deemed himself “an honorary Irishman” and said that Northern Irish slang words are now part of his everyday vocabulary.

In an interview with The Guardian, the wee English fella revealed that he himself now calls “things ‘wee’ then they're not even small”.

"I’m an honorary Irishman, like Jack Charlton. Derry and Belfast slang has crept into my vocabulary,” he said.

He also shared that when out and about, fans do shout “I’m a Derry Girl!” at him. However, he added: “I mainly get asked to not be a d*ck. ‘Don’t be a d*ck, James.’”

The 29-year-old claimed he knew the hit Channel 4 comedy was always going to be good, because the writing genuinely made him laugh.

"Normally, I might titter at scripts but this was laugh-out-loud funny. What I couldn’t predict was the way it struck such a chord,” he said.

"My phone was pinging off loads, then I found out the viewing figures. For a new comedy, it was doing crazy numbers. Everyone’s been so supportive, especially the Irish. It’s like their baby.”

The third episode of Derry Girls aired on Tuesday night, marking the halfway point of the show’s third and final series ,and Llewellyn said knowing that they're heading towards the end has been “bittersweet”.

“Very mixed emotions. The show has been such a huge part of my life and has helped me loads personally. So I’m sad it’s the end of an era, but happy because [creator] Lisa McGee has written such a perfect ending. It feels like the right time to stop. Quality, not quantity.”

Describing the last day of filming, he said: “Everyone was in shock: ‘What the hell? This is our last day.’ There were lots of hugs, some tears, several parties. It was very special. The girls have become like my sisters over the past four years.

"The series comes to a perfect conclusion but I’d love to watch a spin-off about Erin’s family. Or a show about Sister Michael [played by Siobhán McSweeney] called Derry Nuns.”

The Surrey native took up acting in his teens while attending a school for children with autism and other developmental disorders, as he himself has dyslexia.

Explaining how it has affected his career, he said: “Sometimes, learning scripts can be tough but only when the turnover is quick. If I have to learn something overnight, I’m like, ‘Woah, hold on!’ But I find it easier to learn scripts than read books because of the way scripts are spaced out. I struggle with spelling more than reading, but I’m getting better.

"Being severely dyslexic meant I was always behind with schoolwork. I struggled at mainstream school but as soon as I went to a specialist school – with kids like me, smaller classes, more attention – it helped loads.”

Llewelynn’s other TV credits include Call the Midwife, Holby City and Hollyoaks, and next month he will appear in the Steve Jones biopic series Pistol – about British punk rock band Sex Pistols – directed by Danny Boyle.

He’s also set to star in another new Channel 4 comedy, Big Boys, which is about his friend Jack Rooke’s experiences of losing his dad and coming out.

In the future, Llewellyn said he would fancy trying out an array of roles.

"I’d love to play a superhero… Or maybe a psychopath. I tend to play geeky types but I’d like to be a bad boy. I’d also love a period drama. Nicola [Coughlan, AKA Clare in Derry Girls] is smashing it in Bridgerton. I can do the RP accent, too. Maybe I could join her.”

Episode 4 of Derry Girls’ third and final series will air on Tuesday, May 3 at 9pm on Channel 4.