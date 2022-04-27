Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan apologises to fans for lack of screen time during third episode of final series

Nicola Coughlan has apologised to fans for her lack of screen time in the latest episode of Derry Girls, which aired on Tuesday night and included very little of her chatty character Clare.

Prior to the airing of the popular sitcom’s third and final season, Coughlan explained that her role in the Channel 4 comedy would be reduced significantly due to scheduling conflicts with her other hit programme - Netflix’s Bridgerton.

This was evident in last night’s third episode, with the nervous Clare only appearing in a few short scenes with Sister Michael after the rest of the gang leave her behind at the train station while they head on to Portrush.

Posting to her Instagram stories during Tuesday’s airing, Coughlan wrote: “Thank you to everyone who’s watching and enjoying Derry Girls. Please know I would’ve been in every moment possible if I could’ve been and I tried my hardest to make that happen, but the schedule didn’t work out that way.

“Eternally grateful to Shondaland [the American TV production company behind Bridgerton] for getting me to Belfast as soon as they possibly could.”

Also taking to social media to share an apology was Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Derry Girls protagonist Erin.

However, she was instead saying sorry to fans who didn’t realise the programme would get started earlier than usual on Tuesday. Instead of 9.15pm, the start time for the first two episodes in the series, last night’s episode instead got started at 9pm.

“Oh guys I’m so sorry,” wrote Jackson.

“I didn’t realise we were on 15 minutes early tonight. For those of you that missed the first 15 minutes you can catch up on All4.”

Now halfway through Lisa McGee’s semi-autobiographical series, next week’s Derry Girls will air at the earlier time of 9pm again, and will see the girls (and the wee English fella) try to keep their wits about them in a haunted house.