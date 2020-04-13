Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson taking lead role for online dog show

Have you got a dog with star quality?

Well, here's the chance you've been waiting for to show it to the world - without leaving the comfort of your own home.

Join dog-loving Derry Girl star Saoirse-Monica Jackson today as Portstewart-based Big Telly Theatre Company hosts a dog show with a difference.

Hosted on Zoom, an internet video chat service, the dog show goes live this morning, the theatre company said.

Jackson - who plays Erin in the smash hit comedy show - will be a celebrity judge.

Big Telly posted: "We're inviting you and your star dog(s) to join our amazing Dog Show on Easter Monday at 11am. It's LIVE, online, on ZOOM!!

"There could be 50 of you, and your dogs - all together EEK!!!

Show categories include 'best dressed' and 'dog that looks most like its owner'.

"We must be barking mad!!" a Big Telly spokesperson said on social media.

"Our utterly charming and charismatic human host will guide you through the show, announcing best in show categories, sorting out any shenanigans, and generally keeping a tight leash on you all!

"Massive craic, quite possibly massive chaos ... this show is not to be missed.

"All you need is you, the family and the star of the show - your DOG!"

Big Telly Theatre Company is based in Portstewart and is Northern Ireland's longest established theatre company.

With a reputation for innovative work and a mischievous, irreverent approach, the company loves to play in unexpected places as well as theatres.

In addition to many innovative adaptations of Irish literary classics, Big Telly has devised and written original pieces of theatre for touring and site-specific work.