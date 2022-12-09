Derry Girls star set for new series of Dancing with the Stars

Derry Girls star Leah O’Rourke is the tenth celebrity announced for series six of Dancing with the Stars, which returns to RTÉ One in January.

The Co Down actress, who played Jenny Joyce in Lisa McGee’s hit comedy series, said she is “absolutely thrilled” to be joining the popular Irish talent show.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime. If I'm brave enough to showcase terrible singing on Derry Girls, I'm hoping I'll be brave enough to showcase my attempts at dancing,” said the Newry native.

"I'm looking forward to taking on a new challenge, shaking off the school plait and showing a more glam side to me.”

Leah’s goody-two-shoes prefect character Jenny famously performed ‘Stay’ by Shakespeare’s Sister at the school talent show in Derry Girls.

Leah has also appeared in several short films including Wasted, Anna and Normality, and played Siobhán in the award-winning film Half Brothers.

When not starring in films or comedy hits, she can be found tutoring the next generation in Fermanagh School of Music and Performing Arts.

Earlier this week, Derry actor Damian McGinty was also announced as a contestant on the new series of Dancing with the Stars.

A former cast member of the hit US musical-comedy series Glee, the 30-year-old said: “Dancing with the Stars is a major challenge for me, one I am really excited and also very nervous about.”