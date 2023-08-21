Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney fires back at Amazon for using her image in tweet

Siobhán McSweeney was quick off the mark with a sassy response to a tweet from Amazon that used her image on Monday.

The Derry Girls star seemed unamused at the e-commerce giant’s attempt at humour, in which they used a picture of the actor from a festival special of The Great British Bake Off.

The social media post suggested how someone might react if they receive a notification that their Amazon parcel has been delivered to their home while they’re out at work.

‘Your Amazon parcel has been delivered,’ the tweet read, before adding: ‘Me at work…’ alongside a picture of Siobhán stating: ‘I might not go back in… I’m gonna go home actually,’ from when she was taking part in the baking competition, which can be streamed on Prime Video.

Just over 20 minutes after the tweet was posted, the Co Cork native re-shared it with a caption of her own: “As if you’d let an employee leave their work to get a parcel. You won’t even leave them go for a pee. I don’t like that you are using my image [sic].”

Soon after, the global tech conglomerate deleted their original tweet, to which the 43-year-old noted: “Thank you @AmazonUK for deleting my image. And sort out your working conditions.”

Amazon workers have staged a number of strikes already this year, in an escalation of a dispute over pay and working conditions.

The GMB union said more than 500 of its members at the online giant’s site in Coventry walked out for three days from April 16 and again from April 21-23.

The six days of action followed a series of stoppages earlier this year.

Amazon then announced that the minimum starting pay for its employees would increase to between £11 and £12 an hour depending on location.

Last year, an undercover Amazon worker claimed that employees were threatened with disciplinary action if they called in sick or spent too long in the toilet.

In the Channel 5 documentary Amazon: How Do They Really Do It?, author James Bloodworth said: ‘If you had a day off sick, you had a disciplinary. And if you received six of these you would lose your job. You were treated like a piece of data on a spreadsheet.’

In the documentary, Amazon denied Bloodworth’s claims and said his accusations were ‘sensationalised’.

An Amazon spokesperson also told Metro.co.uk: ‘James Bloodworth worked at Amazon for only nine days almost five years ago, with the sole purpose to create negative content for his book.

‘This is a tired narrative created to sell a book and despite his negative experience and views on the company, Mr Bloodworth found no issues selling the book on Amazon.’