Derry Girls star wins Best Actress comedy award, but viewers offended at host’s mispronunciation of her name

Saoirse-Monica Jackson has scooped the Best Actress accolade at Channel 4’s National Comedy Awards for her role in the critically acclaimed Derry Girls series.

However, some Irish viewers soon took to social media on Friday night to share their dismay at the presenter’s pronunciation of the 29-year-old’s name, which sounded similar to the word ‘source’.

One famous face, Ireland AM host Muireann O'Connell, posted a video on Instagram simply in which she can be heard shouting 'lads!' at the TV in frustration of the mishap, adding: 'Prepare them for the name, Morto.”

Another viewer tweeted: “I'm shocked that the award presenter couldn't pronounce #saoirsemonicajackson”

Jackson has made no reference to the slip-up herself, but also shared her excitement this week about joining the cast of DC comic book blockbuster The Flash, which will be released in cinemas this summer.

Posting the new movie trailer to her Instagram page, she captioned the clip: 'I’m beyond excited to be part of this very epic & extremely cool movie ! On June 16, worlds collide. Watch the official trailer now for The Flash #TheFlashMovie’

Her role is still undisclosed, but in an interview with Vanity Fair last year, she did share that her character is “really fun” and “very different from things I’ve played in the past”.

It will see the actress star alongside Hollywood A-listers Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Shannon and Michael Keaton.

Jackson rose to fame playing Erin in Lisa McGee’s hit Derry Girls series, which came to an end last year with season three.