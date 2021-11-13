Derry YouTuber Adam McIntyre: ‘I love Britney Spears, I just had to go to LA for the end of her case’

Londonderry YouTuber flies to US to support singer’s legal bid to regain control of her life

It was the moment pop star Britney Spears could finally be told by a Los Angeles court she was a free woman for the first time in almost 14 years.

And for a young Londonderry man, who has made his name amongst the successful new breed of YouTubers, it was one of those moments he simply had to be at.

Britney and social media are made for each other. Fans clamour for the latest on the courtroom battle she’s been involved in, bidding to end her conservatorship, the legal arrangement that has controlled many aspects of her life since 2008.

And Adam McIntyre (19), who now mixes with the YouTubing hierarchy around the globe with his online videos about pop and social culture, was one of those who headed to join the crowds preparing to celebrate.

But for Adam, it wasn’t just about the atmosphere, it was also about tapping into the famous singer’s 35 million Instagram followers.

“You can only really feel the energy of these events when you’re there in person,” said Adam as he made his way to join the crowds ahead of the court verdict last night.

“Anyone who has followed me on YouTube knows I’ve loved Britney and like many I’ve despaired over what she’s been through in her life.

“I cover pop culture gossip on my YouTube channel so events like this are perfect territory for me, but this is such a huge deal for the entertainment media I wanted to be there in person, be with some other YouTubers and reporters in the US I’ve not had the chance to meet yet,” Adam told the Belfast Telegraph from LA..

Singer Britney Spears. Credit: Tony DiMaio

“We’re all hoping the verdict will allow Britney her freedom for the first time since her early 20s.

“Her fans have watched as her family and business had control of many aspects of her life.

“It’s something I’ve covered extensively on my channel.

“I just needed to be here in LA in the flesh to see the final moments and it’s the perfect chance to update my audience on YouTube, and do live updates across social media.”

The pop star, now 39, who burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old with her school-uniform clad performance for her hit song Baby One More Time in 1998 had asked a court to terminate the guardianship, which was set up by her father 13 years ago.

The singer began behaving erratically in 2007 after her divorce from husband Kevin Federline was finalised and she lost custody of their two children.

A series of public incidents raised concern about her mental welfare, with the star making headlines for shaving her head and hitting a photographer’s car with an umbrella.

In 2008, she was twice admitted to hospital under a temporary psychiatric assessment ruling, including after an incident in which she allegedly refused to surrender her sons in a stand-off involving police.

In the years under the conservatorship, Spears released three albums, held a successful Las Vegas residency and made numerous television appearances, including a stint as a judge on the US X Factor.

But she has had no power over her finances and career decisions or major personal matters such as her visits with her teenage sons and whether she can get remarried. She also said she was forced to go on tour, made to take medication and go into rehab, while court records obtained by The New York Times showed that its reach even extended to the colour of her kitchen cabinets.

Free from control, the star is expected begin a new chapter of her life, including marrying fiancé Sam Asghari without needing the approval of others.