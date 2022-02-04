Derry YouTuber and TV presenter Adam B to release first children’s book

The TV presenter officially unveiled the launch of the book in a YouTube video which has amassed over 65k view in less than 24 hours.

Adam B has become a household name in recent years as star YouTuber, Blue Peter presenter and now he can add children’s book author to his never-ending list of job titles.

The young Londonderry man is now set to release his first children’s book ‘Adam Wins the internet’ illustrated by James Lancett and published by Bloomsbury.

It tells the story of thirteen-year-old Adam, who knows that his big dream of becoming a YouTuber is a never-going-to-happen impossibility.

That is until he stumbles across the mysterious ‘Popularis Incrementum’ website and, as if by magic, Adam is thrown into a world of fame and fortune.

But Adam’s luck may be running out, and when he accepts a mission to reach one million subscribers in one year, it becomes clear that he has bitten off more than he can chew, and his life becomes one epic fail after another.

The TV presenter officially unveiled the launch of the book in a YouTube video which has amassed over 65k view in less than 24 hours.

The 21-year-old first shot to fame at the age of 12 when he started filming and editing videos posting them to his YouTube channel. Two years later, in 2017, he collaborated with Disney.

Adam’s raft of online content – including pranks, challenges, vlogs, Q&As, life-hacks and gaming videos – has built him into one of the UK’s biggest YouTubers.

He has 4.7 million followers across all platforms, with over 500 million views on YouTube alone.

Adam said that writing stories has been a big hobby of his for some time and is excited to see his first novel released.

“This is crazy. Unbelievable. Madness. In EVERY sense! Writing stories has been a big hobby of mine for a long time now, so to be able to say that I have a children’s novel coming out this year is mind-bendingly exciting to me,” he said.

“And to have been acquired by Bloomsbury is a literal dream come true. The team there believe in the message of the book just as much as I do.

“I cannot wait for people to get their hands on it and see what they think. I've loved writing it,” he added.

“I've loved seeing my mum cry after she finished reading it (it was happy tears, not sad tears ...promise). And I now I love being able to say that Adam Wins the Internet is coming out in October THIS YEAR!”

Hannah Sandford, Editorial Director at Bloomsbury Children’s Books, said: “Adam’s writing is superb: Adam Wins the Internet sucked me in from the first page thanks to being properly belly-laugh funny and boasting rollercoaster levels of adventure.

“It is also one of the warmest and kindest stories I’ve read in a long time. It is such an exciting combination. This is the book that children will be talking about on the playground and recommending to all of their friends.”

Adam Wins the Internet will publish in hardback in October 2022.