DJ Stephen Clements' cryptic tweets spark Radio 2 move speculation

Mystery surrounds a series of cryptic tweets posted by Radio Ulster DJ Stephen Clements, which sparked speculation that he may be preparing to take up a role at BBC Radio 2.

Clements (46) took over the mid-morning Radio Ulster slot from veteran broadcaster Sean Coyle in September.

The former Q Radio presenter began working with BBC NI over the summer contributing to the station's coverage of the Open Golf Championship at Royal Portrush.

The father-of-two also co-presented this year's BBC Children In Need appeal in Northern Ireland.

In one of his tweets, the popular Carrickfergus-born presenter wrote: "What will this year bring?"

He also drew a large arrow pointing to an orange Radio 2 logo.

Another tweet, posted in November, contained just the number 2020 written in orange, but with one of the figures in the date replaced by an orange Radio 2 logo.

A third tweet, which appeared to be posted on the same day, contained the single word 'karma'.

It repeated the orange 2020 date using the Radio 2 logo in place of one of the numbers.

But yesterday BBC Radio 2 said it was unaware of any link between the tweets and the radio station.

"Thanks for getting in touch about this but we don't know anymore about this tweet, it's not linked to Radio 2," the station told the Belfast Telegraph yesterday.

Mr Clements has since deleted the more recent tweets, which has added to the mystery.