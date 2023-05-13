Doctor Who trailer unveiled 60th anniversary specials titles ahead of Eurovision

The BBC have released a new Doctor Who trailer revealing the episode titles for the 60th anniversary specials ahead of the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Doctor Who will return for three special episodes, featuring David Tennant as the 14th doctor and Catherine Tate playing his sidekick Donna Noble, to coincide with the celebrations marking six decades of the show.

Moments before Eurovision kicked off in Liverpool, viewers were given a glimpse of what to expect later this year when the Tardis lands.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The teaser revealed the first of the three specials will be titled The Star Beast, while the second is called Wild Blue Yonder and the third is named The Giggle.

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is set to take over as the Time Lord after the three specials, alongside Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson, who is playing the Doctor’s companion Ruby Sunday.

Gatwa’s first episode as the 15th doctor will air over the festive period, with 18-year-old Gibson becoming the youngest companion in the show’s history.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The series will also include RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon as the doctor’s “most powerful enemy yet”. Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney appeared as a character called Rose in the trailer, alongside American actor Neil Patrick Harris.

The latest revamp of the series sees It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies return as showrunner, the man behind the 2005 revival of the long-running BBC show, succeeding Chris Chibnall who introduced Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor.

Speaking about the sci-fi show returning in November 2023, Davies said: “The titles are just the beginning of the Doctor’s biggest adventure yet.

“Autumn is coming, with three hours of danger, Donna and disaster about to be unleashed!”

Doctor Who will air on the BBC in the UK and Ireland, while streaming platform Disney+ will show episodes to audiences elsewhere.