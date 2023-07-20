Dolph Lundgren, 65, marries personal trainer Emma Krokdal, 27

The Rocky IV actor, best known for his role as the Soviet boxer Ivan Drago, married his fiancee at their villa on the Greek island of Mykonos.

He told US magazine People: “We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos with family and a few close friends.

“With both Covid and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we’ve had to push our marriage plans many times.

“We felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness— in the land of the Gods.”

Swedish star Lundgren popped the question to Krokdal in June 2020.

Earlier this year, the actor, who has also starred in The Expendables, Creed II and Masters Of The Universe, said he has been privately battling cancer for eight years.

During an appearance on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, he said doctors in Los Angeles found a tumour in his kidney in 2015.

Five years later more tumours were discovered, including one in his liver.

After seeking a second opinion, Lundgren found a doctor who was able to treat his kidney cancer by targeting a mutation he had that is common in lung cancer.