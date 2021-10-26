Eamonn Holmes announces he has Covid

TV star Eamonn Holmes has confirmed in a Twitter post that he has contracted Covid-19.

Updating his 1m followers, the 61-year-old said: “Covid finally caught me. Thankfully I’m Double jabbed. More than half way through my isolation and coping with the symptoms and effects well.”

He added: “Unfortunately I’m going to be a no show for some professional and personal events.

"Just want to let everyone know why and offer my apologies”.

The presenter has already spoken out about his challenges with crippling back pain caused by slipped discs and a trapped nerve.