Eamonn Holmes claims Holly and Phil ‘broken fit’ amid rumours of feud between ITV pair

Eamonn Holmes (right, with wife Ruth Langsford) has had his say on Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby — © Dave Benett/Getty Images

Eamonn Holmes has hit out at ITV presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, calling their working relationship on This Morning “a broken fit”.

Speaking on GB News on Monday morning following the TV BAFTAs, Mr Holmes said: “I think there should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors”.

His comments come amid rumours of a bitter feud between the presenters, who had previously been famed for their camaraderie and on-screen chemistry.

“They may or may not be together on the telly today,” he added.

“The public surely will suss that there's no chemistry, that it's a broken fit between the two of them and that This Morning does not depend on who presents it.

“It's [This Morning] an institution, it will carry on no matter who presents it and anyone can check the viewing figures, there's no difference between whether they present it or anyone else.”

Holmes was previously a staple on the ITV show for 15 years before being let go by the This Morning team in 2021, having been replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Despite rumours of the rift, the duo put on a united front as they appeared side by side on Monday and made no reference to stories in the press about their relationship.

The show opened with Disney composer Alan Menken playing a medley on a piano.

Willoughby said: “Oh, that was so nice.”

Schofield added: “What a way to start your Monday this morning.”

Turning to Willoughby, he said: “That is right up our street.”

His co-star agreed: “Right up my street. It’s just a little taste of what we’ve got coming up later ahead of the release of The Little Mermaid.

“Award-winning Disney composer Alan Menken will be performing a medley of some of his best known songs and I’m going to try really hard not to sing along.

“You might have to gag me.”

Schofield joked: “This could be your audition. This could be your big moment.”

Last week, Mr Schofield hailed his This Morning co-host Willoughby as his "rock" amid reports the pair's relationship has come under strain.

Mr Schofield recently returned to the show after taking pre-planned leave around his brother's sex abuse trial at Exeter Crown Court last month.

The Sun previously reported the absence had contributed to a "cooling" of his friendship with Ms Willoughby.

But in a statement, Schofield, 61, told the paper: "As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We're the best of friends - as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I've been there for her.

"The last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us."

In April the presenter’s younger brother Timothy Schofield, 54, was convicted of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019, including two of sexual activity with a child.

Willoughby, 42, was also ill and took time off This Morning in recent weeks.

Schofield added: "My family went through a real ordeal, and Holly's support throughout meant the world to me - as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers.

"And of course Holly has herself been ill with shingles.

"Whatever happens, we still have each other to count on."

Schofield has been a regular presenter on This Morning since 2002 alongside hosts including Fern Britton and Amanda Holden.

Schofield and Willoughby, who also present ITV's Dancing On Ice together, have become firm favourites with the public.

In October, Schofield thanked viewers after This Morning took home the daytime prize at the National Television Awards, saying: "This means so much to us every year, especially this year."

It came after the co-hosts had faced criticism over claims they skipped the queue for the Queen's lying in state.