Eamonn Holmes claims UK’s foreign aid budget should be used to fix crumbling schools

Northern Ireland TV presenter Eamonn Holmes has claimed the UK’s foreign aid budget should be redirected and used to fix crumbling schools across the country.

Thousands of pupils face disruption at the start of term this week following an order to fully or partially close 104 schools in England because of concerns about collapse-prone reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

Speaking about the issue on his GB News show, the Belfast-born presenter said: “We've got a foreign aid budget. Now, surely that foreign aid budget shouldn't be foreign anymore.

"It should just be an aid budget for what we need in these countries."

Read more Eamonn Holmes steps behind the camera to film wife Ruth Langsford’s unusual health treatment

His co-host Ellie Costello agreed, saying: “Well, it needs clearing up doesn't it?

"We were told that the teachers increase in salary, the pay rises they were asking for, they weren't going to get it from those pre-existing budgets.

"But now 156 school buildings are going to have to be rebuilt with those budgets. It doesn't quite make sense."

Eamonn added that more money would be needed to repair the schools without other areas of education suffering.

"But it isn't just like there's a cash cow sitting there that we can dip into.

"The money doesn't exist anyway, the money has been allocated.

"And if you're going to start repairing your classroom, then you haven't got a classroom assistant, you haven't got books or facilities for them.

"So the education curriculum will suffer as a result.”

Read more Eamonn Holmes halts GB News breakfast show after complaint from wife Ruth Langsford

The issue of England’s ageing schools – highlighted by a National Audit Office report which said up to 700,000 children are being taught in buildings that need replacing or major refurbishment – has become a political storm.

Just days before the start of term more than 100 schools in England were told to fully or partially close as a result of safety concerns about Raac, which was widely used from the 1950s to mid-1990s.

The Department for Education has so far refused to say which schools are affected.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has vowed to publish a list of the schools affected by the concrete crisis this week.

Read more Eamonn Holmes yet to be questioned by inquiry into Phillip Schofield affair

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We will publish the list, but I do want to double-check that the school has had the opportunity – because not all the schools are back yet – to tell all parents.”

She said three companies providing portable buildings have already been contracted to set up temporary classrooms.

“Many schools are either looking for alternative accommodation, if they’re within a multi-academy trust or within a local authority, or moving to another classroom if they’ve got spare classrooms,” she told Sky News.

“If it’s across the whole school, then that gets more difficult. So what we’re doing right now is we’ve assigned a caseworker for each one of the schools, working with the school to figure out what the mitigation plans are.”