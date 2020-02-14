Eamonn Holmes disappointed with wife Ruth Langsford's 'thoughtful' Valentine's gift

Eamonn Holmes has spoken of his disappointment at Ruth Langsford's "thoughtful" Valentine's Day gift.

They shared a touching moment on Friday's This Morning when Eamonn read out a poem to his wife - but the mood turned sour when he began to talk about her "puzzling" gift.

"Ruthie left me a present, it was a beautiful bag beside the bed, it was done with lovely red tissue with hearts on it," said Eamonn.

"And then I delved into it and I took out a plastic bag."

Ruth insisted, "It’s not a plastic bag."

"It’s a see-through sort of make-up bag thing," argued Eamonn. "What has that got to do with Valentine’s Day?"

Ruth answered: "Well I couldn’t have got you chocolate – you don’t need chocolate. What else could I have got you?

"When we travel together and you go through airports and you have to put toiletries in a plastic bag and you moan, moan, moan. I thought it was thoughtful."

"Your way of telling me you love and adore me, is to give me plastic Tupperware?" responded Eamonn. "Darling, I am just puzzled by it, it would be the equivalent of me buying you an iron or mop and saying, 'have some fun today darling'."

On Wednesday, Eamonn hosted his last drivetime radio show on TalkRadio after two years in the role.

The broadcaster shared a picture of the finale from television sitcom Frasier alongside a message to mark his final show.

He wrote: “Goodnight Seattle.... This reminded me of my final sign off tonight.

“Thank you Newsroom for the lovely applause, thank you to all my fellow presenters who will remain friends.

“But most of all Thank you @talkRADIO… It was a lovely journey.”

The presenter also took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and his team members.

He shared a snap of his fellow team members with the caption: “If u r looking for any of us... we've gone to The Pub.”

It was announced in January that Eamonn would be replaced by showbiz journalist Dan Wootton.

The 36-year-old, who currently hosts a weekly show on the station, will continue his roles as Executive Editor and columnist at The Sun.

It comes weeks after Dan broke the story that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning to move to Canada and step down as senior royals.

New Zealand-born Dan said: “I’m so excited to take on an expanded role at News UK, and build on the excitement and energy I’ve enjoyed so much on my weekly show on TalkRadio.

“Eamonn is broadcasting royalty, and I’ve learned so much from him. It’s an absolute privilege to be able to carry on the conversation at Drivetime, building on Eamonn’s amazing success."

The Press Gazette reports that according to Dan, "Eamonn is too busy at the age of 60 to keep up the daily show alongside his commitments on ITV’s This Morning, various documentaries and his football podcast, but he will continue to appear on TalkRadio and its sister station TalkSport".