Eamonn Holmes jokes Twitter users accusing him of facelift ‘should have gone to Specsavers’

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes has hit back at several users on social media after he was accused of having “had a facelift".

The 62-year-old Belfast man responded with a witty remark when two users on Twitter made the accusation.

One of them wrote: “Just put @GBNEWS on & hardly recognised @EamonnHolmes. Has he had a face-lift?

“I tend to think it’s more noticeable on men & his face definitely looks quite taut & less jowelly than I remember. His face, his money, just wondering if anyone knew.”

Another user then responded saying they agreed.

Responding below to both, Mr Holmes rejected that he had received any cosmetic surgery to his face, before joking that if he had, he would “want my money back”.

“Should have gone to Specsavers,” Mr Holmes then joked towards the two users.

Holmes has recently joined the GB News channel as a presenter bringing to an end his on-screen pairing with wife Ruth Langsford on ITV’s This Morning and 15 years at the channel.

The presenter is instead now teaming up with former Sky News colleague Isabel Webster on their daily breakfast show on GB News.

Announcing his move to GB News, Holmes said: “I’ve spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups and GB News is one of the most exciting yet. It’s just the kind of shake-up the industry needs.

“I’ve admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun.”