Eamonn Holmes pays tribute to mum Josie following her death aged 93

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes has said “goodbye” to his mother who has passed away at the age of 93.

The north Belfast native took to social media on Friday afternoon to share the sad news with his fans.

"My four amazing brothers and I said goodbye for the last time to our beautiful mum Josie this afternoon,” he wrote on Instagram.

"She's at last reunited with daddy now.

"That is our only consolation.

"We loved and will miss her so much.

"Every time I visited her she came to the door to bless me with holy water and wave goodbye.

"Now sadly it really is Goodbye Mummy x."

Fellow broadcaster Susanna Reid was among those to offer condolences.

"I’m so sorry,” The GMB anchor wrote.

“Sending love.”

Meanwhile TV and radio presenter Gaby Roslin also sent a heartfelt reply.

“Oh I am so very sorry,” she wrote.

“Sending you love and my deepest sympathies to you and your family.”

Earlier this year Eamonn described his mum Josie as his "hero" to mark International Women’s Day.

The GB News presenter was forced to go months without seeing his mum during the pandemic in 2020.

"That's the longest period I've not been back to Belfast, three months or so,” he previously said.

"My mother is 92 and she's very, very frail so we had to stay apart like everyone did."

On another occasion he described her as “the single most influential woman in my life”.

“I think it's important for us to evaluate that special role given to some women, and how they handled it and us, their children,” added.

"She may look like a cuddly granny, but underneath the silver permed hair and frail frame breathes the woman who was – and is – the boss of our family."

The former This Morning host broke down and cried as he spoke about his late father in an episode of ‘The Meaning of Life’ which aired on Irish TV last September.

Leonard, who affectionately referred to his beloved wife Josie as “The Queen”, died of a heart attack whilst driving at the age of 64 more than three decades ago.

In the heart wrenching clip his son recalled fond memories of his “tactile and incredibly generous dad”.

“He's been gone 31 years now but I still miss him every day,” Eamonn said at the time.

“I can't recall my late father without thinking of how he always wanted to provide… even when I had a successful career.

"I think like all of us he just liked to be needed.”

He choked back tears as he described vivid memories of his late father.

“All he did was give us a big hug, or whatever...

"All he did was say things like: ‘Do you need any money?’

"I was on Ulster Television, earning £12,000 a year.

"He wasn't earning £12,000 a year or anything near it.”

“One day my mum said: ‘Let him give you some money’.

"I did. I was like ‘yeah dad’ and he'd give me twenty quid.”

Eamonn admitted the hardest part about losing his dad so suddenly was being unable to say goodbye and has previously opened up about suffering panic attacks following the sudden death – and being terrified he would suffer the same fate.

One of the attacks happened live on air while presenting breakfast television which he struggled to cover up – and he was hospitalised on two other occasions.

"How my father died was a particularly horrible experience for my mother, my younger brother and his friend who were all in the car,” the star tweeted last year.

Eamonn is one of five brothers – Conor, Brian, Leonard and Colm – whom he has described as his “best friends”.