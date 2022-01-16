Eamonn Holmes reveals ‘hellish ten months’ with chronic pain

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes has spoken out again about the “hellish ten months” he has had with chronic pain following three slipped discs.

The Belfast-born man revealed he receives treatment for the condition every day, but described it as “hideous”.

The new GB News presenter told The Times on some of the worst occasions he also has to rely on taking the powerful pain medication tramadol to ease the symptoms.

During the interview with the paper, Mr Holmes also hit out at ITV for removing him and wife Ruth Langsford from their This Morning presenting slot.

Now fronting his own daily morning show on GB News, alongside co-presenter Isabel Webster – the 62-year-old has previously spoken about dealing with chronic pain and has been spotted using a walking stick during public engagements.

The presenter regularly shares snaps of his crippling back pain on social media and has often shared his experience with other users.

“I’ve had a hellish ten months with these dislocated discs on my sciatic nerve. So I’m certainly not walking a lot this year, but I think just as you get older your appetite gets less,” he told The Times.

“I get treatment every day. I get physio every day. I do exercises every day, get a bit of massage, which sounds pleasant but never is. Always love that, ‘He’s going for a massage today’ — and all you do is squeal and yell. But chronic pain is hideous.”

When asked about his fears over his wife having to take care of him in the future, Holmes joked she “hasn’t got the most caring nature”.

“What’s that nurse called in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest?” Nurse Ratched? “That’s her,” Holmes added.

“The odd time during this illness I would say to her, ‘Could you put on my sock?’ or ‘Could you help me do this?’ and she’d say, ‘I’ll do it this once but don’t rely on this. I’m not going to be doing this again. I’m not your carer.’

“I do fear it. She hasn’t got the most caring nature, I have to say. So I’d better have enough money in the bank for a care nurse as I get older.”

Last year, Holmes and Langsford were dropped from their Friday slot on This Morning and replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

It brought to an end his on-screen pairing with his wife and 15 years at the channel.

Touching on that time and his conversations with ITV, the presenter said: “I don’t have any issues with that at all.”

“I just have issues with why they can’t tell you your time is up. Just have a conversation, any conversation. I was given no reason why I was blocked.”