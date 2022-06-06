Eamonn Holmes reveals hospital treatment behind GB News absence

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes has taken to social media to explain why he has been missing from GB News.

The former This Morning host had been fronting the news channel’s breakfast show alongside Isabel Webster.

However, viewers, who’ve noticed he’s been replaced by a number of stand-in hosts in recent weeks, have been asking where he has been.

The curiosity has prompted the ex-ITV presenter to clarify the situation.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“Unfortunately, due to a reoccurrence of a long-term back condition, I’ve had to undergo some unexpected hospital treatment and am now following doctor’s orders by taking a short time off,” he wrote on social media.

“However I’m looking forward to being back alongside Isabel, my breakfast co-presenter and friend, next week.”

After reassuring millions of worried fans that he’ll be back on air soon, Eamonn thanked his colleagues for their unwavering support.

“Even though I only joined GB News six months ago the whole team and our amazing audience have shown me immense support which has been greatly appreciated,” he wrote.

“I now just need some time with my family to heal and recuperate.

“See you soon.”