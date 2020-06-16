Eamonn Holmes reveals pressures to 'stay relevant' in showbiz

Eamonn Holmes has spoken of the pressure he has felt "to stay relevant" after being in the spotlight for so many years.

Speaking on the Events That Made Me podcast, The This Morning presenter admitted that the need to continuously reinvent himself had been a challenge.

“As good as you do, staying in employment, people like me have got to stay relevant. To stay relevant, you have to know your market... You’ve got to see the trends coming and you have to reinvent yourself," Eamonn told podcast host, celebrity event planner Liz Taylor.

Eamonn (60) also discussed the pressures to stay in the public eye.

“What I would say about my job is that getting on the conveyor belt is very, very tough, very hard, but - staying on the conveyor belt is harder,” he said.

The north Belfast man delved deep into his 40-year broadcasting career, including how his peers would laugh at his insistence that he wanted to be a TV reporter when he trained in journalism.

“My journalism lecturer would go round the class and say, right, ‘what do you want to do when you qualify?’ and people in my journalism class would say, ‘I want to write for the Irish Times’, ‘I want to write for the Guardian’ or I want to write for the Independent’ and when it got to me I would say, ‘I want to be on TV, I want to be a TV reporter’.

"And the class would laugh. I suppose their point was you shouldn’t really express ambition like that, but to me it was direction, it was the area of journalism I wanted to be in.”

This clarity on his future and a life-changing call from his lecturer following his graduation led to Eamonn’s big break and a career that would see him become the face of Morning Television first at GMTV and later as the anchor of Sunrise on Sky News - positions he held for 26 years.

“The journalism lecturer called me and she said: ‘You always said you wanted to work in television, didn’t you? Well, there are auditions being held at Ulster Television for farming reporters, do you fancy that?’

"I didn’t know the first thing about farming, and I told her that, so she said: ‘Rule number one of journalism, Eamonn – find out.’

“I did find out, I did get the job, against very stiff and more experienced competition and I got it on the basis, I suppose, of style over substance, because I knew how to behave on TV. It was absolutely incredible because that changed my life.”

Earlier this month Eamonn expressed fears he only has four years left to live after his dad died suddenly aged 64.

He said he was desperate to achieve more given his dad was not much older than him when he died.

“My father was dead at 64. He died of a heart attack. That gives me four years. Ruth says, ‘Don’t talk like that,’ but you do think like that.”

Speaking on The Journey podcast with Cool FM breakfast show presenter Pete Snodden, he added: “There’s projects that I crave and I’ve got interests in lots of things.

“There are things I would like to do. I’d like to do biopics on people. I would like to interview Clint Eastwood.”

Eamonn, who had a double hip replacement in 2016, previously admitted his health had declined, saying: “I’m not a superhuman. But I have a ­positivity, a lust for life. I don’t feel that I want to slow up.”