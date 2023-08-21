Eamonn Holmes ridicules Keir Starmer for Lionesses’ damehood demand

Eamonn Holmes has scoffed at Sir Keir Starmer’s suggestion that the England women’s football team should all receive honours following their World Cup final loss.

The Lionesses lost 1-0 to Spain at Sunday’s showpiece match in Sydney, with Olga Carmona, who was captain for her side, striking in the 29th minute at Stadium Australia to claim the Spanish women’s first world title.

Nonetheless, many have been calling for Sarina Wiegman’s squad – the Euro 2022 victors – to receive damehoods, given their hard work and help in raising the profile of the women’s game throughout the UK.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has taken this opinion, stating: "The Lionesses have galvanised the whole nation through their historic achievement in becoming the first England team to make the World Cup final.

"But they've also inspired a generation of women and girls to play football, take up sport, and to remove any doubt in their minds that they too can go all the way in their chosen field.

"There's no doubt that they should be recognised by the honours system," he added.

Discussing the situation on GB News, Eamonn Holmes said: "So it's sad! It was a football match, they lost it! That was it, move on.”

His co-host, Isabel Webster replied: “It was history”.

The Lionesses lost 1-0 in a close match (Zac Goodwin/PA)

However, the Belfast-born broadcaster was still having none of it, responding: “They still get medals for it."

After introducing sports reporter Paul Coyte onto the show, Mr Holmes burst into laughter when detailing how "Keir Starmer's talking about giving them all [honours]”.

"There's still people from '66 who haven't got medals!" the NI native added as he mocked the Labour leader’s remarks, something Mr Coyte actually found himself agreeing with.

"See when we talk about that, I think it's ridiculous," Mr Coyte affirmed. "If that happens when someone's career is still continuing... 'I know, let's give them a damehood or let's give them a knighthood', because the thing is, there's no consistency in that."

The sports journalist then brought up the fact Rebecca Adlington wasn't made a dame following her Olympics glory for being too young and an active athlete in the world of swimming,

The Lionesses have already began their journey home from Australia following their defeat in Australia at the weekend.

Earlier, when asked by Ms Webster if he was disappointed by England’s defeat, Mr Holmes further replied: "Look... I was more disappointed at Man United's abysmal display against Spurs!”