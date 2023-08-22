Eamonn Holmes set to tell all in live stage meet and greet show

An audience with Eamonn Holmes is set to take place at the Eastwood Park Theatre in Glasgow in October. Pic by ERCulterandLeisure.

Eamonn Holmes is set to tell all as he takes to the stage in a meet and greet show that will see the tables turned on the TV presenter.

The former ITV star has confirmed the first date of his live tour which will kick off in Scotland in October.

"I’ve been asking the questions for 43 years now I’m answering them on stage,” he wrote on social media.

"The first venue is The Eastwood Park Theatre Glasgow on Wednesday 18th October.

"If you’re in the area and fancy a night of stories and laughs why don’t you join me?"

Those attending ‘An Audience With Eamonn Holmes’ will get the chance to meet the broadcaster before or after the show if they purchase the red or yellow band tickets for £85.

However standard tickets are available for £35.

"We’ve woken up to Eamonn Holmes breaking the news for decades,” the event description states.

"But what’s the personal story behind Britain’s favourite Breakfast TV anchor?

"From growing up in troubled Belfast to breaking into TV, to hosting Royal events, Eamonn lifts the lid on his life in the limelight.

"The big interviews, the scary moments and oh yes, the controversies!

"Interviewed in depth by long-term friend and fellow broadcaster Bill McFarlan, Eamonn tells it as it is for one night only on Wednesday October 18th at Eastwood Park Theatre."

The GB News presenter has been inundated with requests to bring the show to other cities around the UK – including Belfast.

"Please bring this show to London Eamonn, I would love to watch this,” replied on on Twitter.

Another commented "Ooh ! Sounds great!".

While one social media user asked: "Any at home in Northern Ireland Eamonn?"