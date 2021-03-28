Eamonn Holmes shares 'chronic pain' and insomnia woes in late night chats with fans

Television presenter Eamonn Holmes has revealed he has been suffering from "chronic pain" which has caused insomnia in a series of late night tweets.

The Belfast man (61) shared his sleeping struggles with his one million Twitter fans in a series of tweets at around 2.30am on Friday morning.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The broadcasting legend admitted that the "night is worse" and he feels there is "no escape" from the pain he is suffering.

The media personality chatted to several other followers on the social media platform who were also struggling to sleep in the early hours.

Replying to one fan who tweeted that she had been awake since 2am due to "an illness that mirrors MS, which causes neuropathy and is very uncomfortable", Eamonn added: "I just want people who suffer to know there are others and maybe they can talk to each other and swap advice on here?"

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Holmes underwent a double hip operation in 2016 after suffering what he described as "25 years of agony".

At the time of his operation, he was still presenting the Sunrise programme on Sky News as well as his Friday stint on This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford.

He took a 10 week break from the front of the camera following the surgery in order to recover, but he and Ruth kept fans updated on his progress throughout.

The star had been suffering from hip pains from as early as his 20s.

Following the operation, he said: "I stand straighter, am an inch taller, can touch my toes and sit without pain."