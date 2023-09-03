Eamonn Holmes steps behind the camera to film wife Ruth Langsford’s unusual health treatment

Broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has shifted from being in front of the camera to behind it, as he filmed wife Ruth Langsford’s unusual health treatment.

The Loose Women star has been off on leave from the programme as she continues to battle a chest infection and decided to share her bid to rid herself of the illness on social media with the help of her husband.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Ruth is seen breathing into a funnel device which produces steam and helps clear airwaves.

Husband and GB News host Eamonn is heard filming the treatment and asking his wife, “What are you doing?” before Ruth replies, “Steaming.”

He then asks: “Does it get rid of blackheads? Take deep breaths,” before Ruth hits back, saying: “Don’t make me laugh, it will make me cough.”

In captioning the video, the former This Morning host, who has been married to Holmes since 2010, wrote to her one million followers: “So day 3 of antibiotics and the doctor told me to steam twice a day...I try to do this in peace but @eamonnholmes decided to watch and offer helpful advice this morning! #chestinfectionsucks.”

Fans of Langsford soon took to the comment section of the video to share their well wishes.

“Speedy recovery lovely lady,” wrote one fan, while another endorsed her treatment attempts writing, ”Steam works wonders.”

Fellow broadcaster and Radio 2 Breakfast Show host Zoe Ball was also spotted in the comments writing: “Sending love gorgeous lady.”

Langsford’s illness comes as her husband Holmes has battled his own issues for the past year.

He has taken to Instagram to document his attempts at recovery after slipping discs in his back, dislocating his pelvis, and breaking his shoulder.

The injuries prevented him from presenting his gig on GB News Breakfast alongside Isabel Webster for several months.