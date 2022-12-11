Eamonn Holmes thanks fans for helping him through sleepless night

Belfast-born broadcaster suffering from chronic pain and insomnia comforted by fans

Eamonn Holmes has thanked fans for helping him through another sleepless night as he endures the pain that has plagued him for years.

The Belfast-born broadcaster tweeted last year that he suffered from "chronic pain" which had started to cause some of his insomnia.

Posting to over one million Twitter followers in the early hours of Sunday morning, he said: “I try not to constantly go on about #sleepless nights, but if you know you know, whatever the reason.

"Let's just say I'm suffering a particularly long one tonight and I find reaching out makes me and many of you feel that we are not suffering alone.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In 2016, he had a double hip surgery after putting up with what he described as "25 years of agony".

Just last month, he was forced to take a break from his role on GB News after breaking his shoulder and he also underwent surgery on his back, aimed at resolving his chronic pain struggles.

He isn’t expected to be back on air until the new year.

His mother Josie also then passed away aged 93, with Mr Holmes not being able to return to Belfast for her funeral due to his health concerns.

He had to speak to the congregation, which included family members and famous friends, virtually, and revealed that his mother had given him her “blessing and understanding” for his decision not to attend the funeral.

“A few weeks ago she said to me she didn’t want me at her funeral anyway,” he explained.

“That is what she said… ‘Because you would just turn out to be the the fella in the big picture — it would all be about you.’”

Replying to the 63-year-old’s latest woes, which were posted at 2.50am, Sky News correspondent Becky Johnson wrote: “With you on this Eamonn, insomnia is awful. Hope you have a restful day ahead.”

Insomnia is a common disorder that causes sufferers to have persistent problems falling and staying asleep.

The GB News presenter responded: “The shifts we do have to play a part long term Becky.”

Another fan wrote: “I hear you and suffer most nights.. sorry you're having a badder than bad one”, to which Mr Holmes said: “Thank you. I feel your pain.”

One local person added: "Wide awake here in Belfast, you're not alone."

The former This Morning co-host remarked: "Thanks Lainey... improvement to you too x."

"I sympathise with you Eamonn. I have had insomnia for years! How you manage the breakfast shifts at GB I'll never know,” one user posted.

To which the broadcaster said: "Those hours may be the reason."

On Friday, Mr Holmes shared a video of himself having his hair tended to by celebrity stylist Leo Bancroft, revealing that it was helping him get through his ill health.

"As a lot of you will understand, I've been infirm and led up for quite a while now, with my shoulder being broken and back issues,” he said.

"What's a real tonic for anybody that's in hospital or anybody who is sick is being groomed.”