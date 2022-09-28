Eamonn Holmes to undergo ‘risky’ surgery as Belfast presenter set for break from GB News

Eamonn Holmes has confirmed he will be taking a break from GB News while undergoing back surgery in an attempt to deal with his chronic pain.

The presenter, 62, announced that he will be taking a break from presenting his breakfast show as he recovers from the surgery.

Holmes previously shared that he had been getting steroid injections in his spine after surgeons decided against operating on his back when a trapped sciatic nerve left him struggling to walk.

However, specialists have made a U-turn on their decision and will now operate in the hope of ending his chronic pain.

Writing in the Express, Holmes shared: “I pray that God will guide my surgeon’s hand this week and help me get back to the man I used to be.

“The thing is, I might have a way out. So many others will never have that hope and that can be the most crushing pain of all.

“I am hoping that this will be a ‘Back to the Future’ procedure and that I go back to the way I was 18 months ago.

"This week a surgeon will cut into my back to hopefully relieve pressure on my sciatic nerves.

"It’s an operation that carries a 20 percent risk of going wrong, but such is the pain and restrictions that I have been suffering for the past 18 months, I’ve decided it is a risk I am willing to take.”

Holmes, who is married to Ruth Langsford, has been candid with his health struggles and previously took to social media to share his pain during an “agonising night”.

Overwhelmed with the response from fellow sufferers, the TV star shared: “I wanted to see if anyone else understood and to see if anyone else was going through what I was. The responses went off the scale.”

The presenter added it made him “sad” that so many of his social-media followers and viewers are experiencing a similar situation to his own.

Holmes shared he will be off the air for a “wee while” but is unsure how long for, as it’s dependent on his recovery.

The Northern Irish host joined GB News last year having previously hosted Friday’s This Morning, alongside his wife, for 15 years.

Earlier this month, the presenter’s personal trainer revealed he is “so proud” of how the Belfast man has coped and progressed during his battle with chronic pain.

James Davies said the pair have worked well together to help Holmes tackle his ongoing pain.

“I would say it's been a journey because when I first met Eamonn, he was in a lot of pain, constant pain, so I'm really proud,” Mr Davies said.

“The thing is, Eamonn has learned a lot about his body now. I am seriously so proud of you for your progress and I know that we still have a long way to go.”