Eamonn Holmes vows to 'heal not divide' on BBC Nolan Show takeover

Eamonn Holmes has said he wants to "heal and not divide" when he takes over BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show next week.

The This Morning presenter will fill in for regular host Stephen Nolan as he takes time off from his daily morning show.

"The Nolan Show is honoured that one of the UK’s top newsmen Eamonn Holmes will be hosting the Nolan Show next week," the broadcaster tweeted.

"I’ve admired Eamonn since I was a boy and we are so excited to have him.

"Get the News, Make the News with Eamonn Holmes on Nolan at 9."

Thanking his friend for the kind words, Holmes reassured Nolan's loyal listeners the show would be in good hands.

"I'll try to do it the same.... only differently," Holmes said.

"I hope your audience are welcoming. I want to listen, heal and not divide.

"For listeners and you to know that 'The Biggest Show in The Country' is in good hands and that I am one of them, there to listen."

The 60-year-old confirmed he would be flying home to host the show from Broadcasting House, Belfast.

Fans of the TV star said on social media there was "no better man for the job" and wished him luck with his new venture.

"So excited about hearing this Eamonn, that's me tuning in for sure," said one follower.

"I will tune in if your presenting, my favourite broadcaster," said another.

A third praised: "Fantastic Eamonn. Will be wonderful to hear you on air. Admired by many of us."

BBC presenter Vinny Hurrell and political correspondent Enda McClafferty will also have a turn hosting the show in Nolan's absence.

"Enda’s charm is the magic dust," Nolan said of the Derry man.

"And - if we can afford him & he can fit us in between his own shows/ Botox and waxing sessions - our @vinnybelfast."