Eddie Kadi becomes fifth celebrity to join Strictly Come Dancing 2023

Eddie Kadi is the fifth celebrity contestant confirmed for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing (BBC Handout/PA)

Comedian Eddie Kadi has been announced as the fifth celebrity to join this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Actress Amanda Abbington, Bad Education star Layton Williams, broadcaster Angela Rippon and journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy were the first contestants revealed to be taking part in the 21st series of the dancing competition.

Kadi is a stand-up comic and was the first British black comedian to headline the O2 Arena in London.

Speaking about the show, Kadi said: “Wow. Anyone who knows me understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am.

“I’m so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 team.

“I promise you, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.

“This is going to be a vibe.”

The news that Kadi will star in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing was revealed on the Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show on BBC Radio1Xtra, which is fronted by the comic.