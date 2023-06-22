Emily Eavis describes ‘lovely moment’ as her father takes to Glastonbury stage

Michael Eavis played covers of My Way and Suspicious Minds (Yui Mok/PA)

By Edd Dracott and Naomi Clarke, PA at Glastonbury

By Edd Dracott and Naomi Clarke, PA at Glastonbury

Glastonbury co-founder Michael Eavis has performed onstage at the festival in what his daughter Emily described as a “lovely moment” to “kick off the festival”.

Hundreds chanted “Michael” as the 87-year-old was wheeled on to The Park Stage on an office chair to perform a collection of classics at the festival in Somerset, as he recovers from an operation on his leg.

Speaking to the PA news agency after her father’s performance, Emily Eavis said: “It was brilliant, wasn’t it? That was such a lovely moment.

“It’s really nice to see him here just to kick off the festival.”

Michael greeted the crowd by saying: “Hello there – are you ready for this?

“It’s a warm up for the show, it’s not the real thing.”

Emily Eavis said it was ‘really nice’ to see her father kick off the festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Eavis played covers of My Way and Suspicious Minds.

His first song was Frank Sinatra’s Love’s Been Good To Me, but Eavis changed the words from “there was a girl in Portland” to “there was a girl in Pilton”, in reference to the nearest village to Worthy Farm, where the festival has been hosted since 1970.

Michael laughed as those gathered sang: “There’s only one Michael Eavis.”

One member of the crowd received a warm response when he shouted: “The true king of England.”

With his foot bandaged, Michael was transported back to a Land Rover after leaving the stage in a wheelchair, but Emily offered reassurance that her father was “on great form”.

The crowd sang ‘there’s only one Michael Eavis’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Asked whose idea it was to use an office chair to help her father reach the stage, she said: “We just cobbled (it) together, it was all a bit last minute – I was like ‘anyone got a chair?’”

Reflecting on his passion for singing, Emily added: “I love seeing him on stage. Singing has always been something that he’s loved doing.

“He recorded an album when he was, I think, 16 or 17-years-old, so he’s always loved singing.”

Emily added that she felt the festival at Worthy Farm was going “beautifully well” so far, after opening its doors on Wednesday.

“What perfect weather – so far, so great, so good”, she added.