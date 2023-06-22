Emily Eavis describes ‘lovely moment’ as her father takes to Glastonbury stage
Glastonbury co-founder Michael Eavis has performed onstage at the festival in what his daughter Emily described as a “lovely moment” to “kick off the festival”.
Hundreds chanted “Michael” as the 87-year-old was wheeled on to The Park Stage on an office chair to perform a collection of classics at the festival in Somerset, as he recovers from an operation on his leg.
Speaking to the PA news agency after her father’s performance, Emily Eavis said: “It was brilliant, wasn’t it? That was such a lovely moment.
“It’s really nice to see him here just to kick off the festival.”
Michael greeted the crowd by saying: “Hello there – are you ready for this?
“It’s a warm up for the show, it’s not the real thing.”
Eavis played covers of My Way and Suspicious Minds.
His first song was Frank Sinatra’s Love’s Been Good To Me, but Eavis changed the words from “there was a girl in Portland” to “there was a girl in Pilton”, in reference to the nearest village to Worthy Farm, where the festival has been hosted since 1970.
Michael laughed as those gathered sang: “There’s only one Michael Eavis.”
One member of the crowd received a warm response when he shouted: “The true king of England.”
With his foot bandaged, Michael was transported back to a Land Rover after leaving the stage in a wheelchair, but Emily offered reassurance that her father was “on great form”.
Asked whose idea it was to use an office chair to help her father reach the stage, she said: “We just cobbled (it) together, it was all a bit last minute – I was like ‘anyone got a chair?’”
Reflecting on his passion for singing, Emily added: “I love seeing him on stage. Singing has always been something that he’s loved doing.
“He recorded an album when he was, I think, 16 or 17-years-old, so he’s always loved singing.”
Emily added that she felt the festival at Worthy Farm was going “beautifully well” so far, after opening its doors on Wednesday.
“What perfect weather – so far, so great, so good”, she added.