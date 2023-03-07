Emma Corrin closes Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week

The Crown actor Emma Corrin walked in the Miu Miu show on the last day of Paris Fashion Week.

The 27-year-old closed the show wearing a beige turtleneck with gold sparkly knickers, with their bright blonde hair in a pixie crop.

Corrin has previously appeared in advertising campaigns for the Italian fashion brand – which is owned by Prada – but this is their first time walking the runway.

They were not the only famous face on the catwalk. English actor Mia Goth opened the show, wearing a grey cardigan and white polka dot midi skirt.

Model Amelia Hamlin – daughter of former The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills reality star Lisa Rinna – wore matching embellished knickers to Corrin, but in pink.

The show also saw Zaya Wade’s runway debut. The 15-year-old daughter of actor Gabrielle Union and basketball player Dwyane Wade – who were sitting on the front row watching – wore an olive skirt and jumper with a matching oversized jacket on top.

Singer Ethel Cain wore a houndstooth A-line skirt and brown jumper to walk the runway, with the waistband of her tights clearly visible.

Celebrities were on the front row too. Singer Kylie Minogue watched the show in a black minidress with bow and button detailing, and Diana Kruger wore a more experimental Miu Miu look of a glittering see-through top and skirt set in different shades of green.

Husband and wife Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham were also there; Brooklyn in all black and Nicola wearing a black leather jacket, white shirt and grey pleated skirt.

Miu Miu has become known for its extremely short miniskirts, but this style was noticeably missing from the runway. Instead, creative director Miuccia Prada – who also helms Prada – introduced a new style: thick knickers, almost like short shorts, worn as outerwear.

These came in various colours, from more subdued grey knitted styles to the sparkly versions worn by Corrin and Hamlin.

The rest of the collection was less risque, and more of an exploration of modern workwear.

There was an emphasis on chic outerwear, with various types of peacoats, bomber jackets and long jackets sent down the runway.

The palette was largely muted, in neutral tones of beige, grey and black, with the odd pop of colour.

Other than the short shorts, nothing about the rest of the collection is likely to go viral quite like Miu Miu’s miniskirt did when it first hit the runway in October 2021.

Instead, it was all about wearability. There were luxury pairs of joggers worn with hoodies, along with lots of knitted turtlenecks and cardigans.

Adding to the workwear feel, many models wore clear glasses and had pairs of Oxford shoes on their feet.

Most of the models clutched some kind of leather bag – Corrin carried a black padded rectangular style over the crook of their arm.

The Lady Chatterley’s Lover actor often wears Miu Miu for their red carpet appearances.

They wore a black bodysuit from the brand with a long, sheer train attached to the My Policeman premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September last year, and tapped Miu Miu to create the oversized plaid jacket they wore to the 2022 Met Gala.