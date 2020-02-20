Endings, Beginnings: Jamie Dornan caught in love triangle with Shailene Woodley and Sebastian Stan in first trailer

(L-R) Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley and Jamie Dornan attend "Endings, Beginnings" premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Jamie Dornan finds himself caught in a love triangle in the first trailer for indie film Endings, Beginnings.

Dornan stars alongside two-time Golden Globe nominee and Divergent franchise star Shailene Woodley and Avengers actor Sebastian Stan.

Woodley plays Daphne, a thirty-something woman in present-day Los Angeles, who navigates love and heartbreak over the course of one year.

"Daphne becomes intertwined with friends Jack (Dornan) and Frank (Stan) after meeting them at a party. During that time, she will unlock the secrets to her life in a sudden turn of events and in the most surprising of places," the synopsis reads.

The first look at the new movie is very clear on a love triangle between Dornan’s Jack, Stan’s Frank and Woodley’s Daphne, but it doesn't give away much else.

However, from the few lines we hear Dornan say, it sounds as though the Co Down actor retains his Northern Irish accent for this role.

Matthew Gray Gubler (Criminal Minds), Lindsay Sloane (Horrible Bosses) and Kyra Sedgwick (TV’s The Closer) will also star in Endings, Beginnings.

The semi-improvised film made its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival back in September.

Director Drake Doremus and Jamie Dornan (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Speaking about his role, Dornan said that director Drake Doremus let he and Stan decide which character they wanted to play.

"He kind of left it up to us in terms of who we gravitated towards with regards to Frank and Jack," he told Variety.

"When I read the script, he was like, 'Who did you like more and who do you want to be?'

"I was like, 'Oh wow. Jack is the nicer guy, so I'll be him.' I've played enough bad people in my career."

Dornan added: "I just thought there's a lot of goodness in Jack and he does the right thing and I like to think I can draw on that from my own life."