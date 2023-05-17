English caller to Nolan Show says British want to ‘get rid’ of Northern Ireland

“Many of us over here are sick of you. The flag waving, the ranting and raving. We don’t like it, we don’t want it. I wish you would go away.”

Listeners to BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show have shared their mixed reactions on social media after a caller known as Mary, from Nottingham in England, launched an anti-Northern Ireland tirade.

The woman, referring to England and English people, said: “Many of us over here [England] are sick of you [NI]”.

Mary toted and supported the idea of Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) having a referendum to “get rid” of Northern Ireland, saying people from Northern Ireland “sound as if they feel they are entitled to something” when complaining about healthcare and the cost of living.

She added: “Do they realise how much they are subsidised… by people over here [England]?”

“I would love somebody to do a referendum over here [GB] to see if we want you. Many of us over here are sick of you. The flag waving, the ranting and raving. We don’t like it, we don’t want it. I wish you would go away.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

After Stephen Nolan challenged Mary, saying she had no right to decide if Northern Ireland should be removed from the UK, Mary responded: “My opinion is as valid as yours…. I will decide what I like.”

She later said: “I wish you [NI] would go away… I don’t believe even the Republic [of Ireland] would want you.”

On Facebook, William Iam Doherty was keen to point out the vital roles troops from Northern Ireland undertook “during two world wars.”

Others posted ‘Well said Mary’ and ‘I totally agree’, while Carolin Stevenson said: “Someone educate Mary about the 36th Ulster Division.”

The 36th Ulster Division was critical in World War I during the pivotal Battle of the Somme, capturing a long section of the German front line, but suffering heavy losses as a result.

Around 5,500 were killed, wounded or reported missing in two days during the battle, which one historian branded “one of the finest displays of human courage in the world”.

Josephine Thomas said: “She’s right, the English don’t want anything to do with us. Lived there, they all think the same, want us out big time.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, one user called Silverback wrote: “Mary’s NOT wrong. England would dump Northern Ireland in a heartbeat and I wouldn’t blame her.”

Another, Dr Mary Fitzpatrick, said: "Mary going on like we don’t pay our taxes.’

“Mary sounds like she hates cyclists and wants to stop the boats too,” wrote Peter T.

He added: “A Daily Mail-reading English nationalist who probably thinks the same about the Scots and Welsh.”