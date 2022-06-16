Entrepreneur and US reality star Scott Disick spots his dream house – in Co Londonderry village

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: (L-R) Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)

California-based reality TV star Scott Disick has his eye on a home move – and has branded a property in Northern Ireland his “dream house”.

The former partner of Kourtney Kardashian, who shares three children with the American media personality, could be seeking to escape the recent furore around his ex and her new husband Travis Barker following their recent wedding – by instead escaping to Moneymore.

Sharing a photo of a grand mansion on Cookstown Road to his 27 million followers on Instagram, Disick said: “Always wanted a racetrack in my backyard”.

The TV personality, who is a father-of-three and is not currently known to have a partner, has in recent years developed a career in house-flipping – where, after buying a house, the new owner remodels the property before selling at an increased price.

However, the Co Londonderry property caught his eye for the amenities on offer in the back garden, attracting plenty of attention amongst his followers around the world.

The property he was referring to in the post was last on offer for a cool £2.5m in 2018 and features a unique 1km long racing track with its own race control offices, workshops and a winner's podium.

A large indoor swimming pool in the five bedroom house also boasts views from the water across the surrounding countryside.

Disick shares kids Mason, (12), Penelope, (9), and Reign, (7) with the famous American socialite, but did not attend the recent nuptials between Kourtney and Travis Barker.

Kourtney’s relationship with her new husband has been a source of trouble between the pair, as seen in the first season of The Kardashians on Disney+, the new series being filmed by members of the famous family after their first programme Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end in recent years.

Yet to be seen in the series, Kourtney and Travis held their third wedding ceremony in Portofino last month.

It was after a short ceremony in Las Vegas and an intimate legal ceremony in Santa Barbara.

New York born Disick dated Kourtney, the daughter of the late celebrity attorney Robert Kardashian for nine years before they split for good in 2015.

He also appeared in every season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and has made several appearances on The Kardashians.