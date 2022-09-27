Eoghan Quigg: Former X Factor star reveals baby news

Former X Factor star Eoghan Quigg has revealed his girlfriend is expecting a new baby.

The 30-year-old singer revealed his girlfriend Amy Campbell is pregnant – a new addition to add to their daughter together and two children Amy has from a previous relationship

“We go again… Baby number four due next spring,” he wrote on social media.

“We couldn’t be happier #BabyQuigg.”

The couple had their first baby together in April 2021 when Amy gave birth to a little girl named Emmy Bell.

"We are both delighted, absolutely over the moon,” he told the Belfast Telegraph prior to the birth.

“In a very strange and tough year, it's fantastic news and has definitely turned 2020 into a very memorable year for us - in a good way."

Eoghan is already a step-dad to two children Amy has from a previous relationship.

The pair have been together since 2015 and purchased their first home in 2019.

The singer was just 16 when he came third in the fifth series of X Factor in 2008, finishing behind JLS and Alexandra Burke.

Since appearing on the show, he has branched out into football and acting and worked as a presenter on Q Radio.

In 2020 the Dungiven native revealed his luscious new locks after undergoing transplant therapy in Turkey.

"I was so known for having big hair on X Factor but, genetically, it never looked good for me,” Eoghan said previously.

“My father and my grandfather don't have any hair.

"As I started to lose it, I saw people getting the procedure done and thought, 'That's a bit of me there'.

"What's wrong with going and doing something that's going to make you happy?

“We don't get a lot of time on this earth, so we might as well try and look our best for the most of it.”

Eoghan spent the first Covid lockdown at home growing his hair back to its former glory.

He was so impressed he became an ambassador for Cevre Hospital in Istanbul.