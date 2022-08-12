Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Belfast misses out on hosting music event

Belfast has missed out on being shortlisted to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, the BBC has confirmed.

The announcement was made on the Friday morning edition of the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield were all shortlisted during the announcement.

Responding to the news, SDLP MLA Colin McGrath tweeted: “Sad to hear Belfast hasn’t been shortlisted for @Eurovision I hope there’s a suitable explanation and not just the usual bias at play.”

Ukraine won this year’s show but can’t safely host the upcoming contest.

It was confirmed last month that the UK will hold the contest due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and since then 18 UK cities have expressed interest in hosting the world's biggest live music event.

Those cities shortlisted had to demonstrate how they would reflect Ukrainian culture and music and communities.

Belfast City Council had agreed earlier this week to submit an official bid to host the Eurovision Song Contest if they were shortlisted, but in the end it wasn’t to be for the city.

Derry council had previously decided it would not be entering the race to host the music contest after the council heard the city was unable to fulfil a number of the essential minimum criteria of hosting.

The host city must meet a series of requirements in order to win the coveted bid, including an indoor venue that can house around 10,000 spectators, an international airport in close-proximity, hotel capacity of 2,000 rooms for delegations, artists, journalists and accredited officials.

Ukraine won this year’s Eurovision with the song Stefania by Kalush Orchestra, earning the right to host the 2023 edition.

However, organisers concluded this could not be done safely while the war with Russia rages on, so the UK will be hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Belfast SDLP councillor Seamas De Faoite, who had been leading the charge in the Northern Irish capital for Eurovision, urged that whichever city does win, that they honour Ukraine.

He reacted to the short list announcement on Friday morning saying: "Obviously, I am disappointed, but I think we had to make a very good case for the city and it was always going to be really difficult.

"We have one major venue that could have potentially hosted this, but I think at the same time, part of the conversation to come out of this is that it has been around about 10 years since we've hosted major events like the MTV EMA's, like the World Police and Fire Games.

"We should be trying to be more ambitious about the kind of events that we try to bring to the city.

"Tourism, hospitality and the warm welcome that we have to offer to people is such a huge part of what makes Belfast Belfast.

He told the BBC; "The important thing is that whoever ends up being the host city, that they do everything they can to honour the winners from Ukraine."

Councillor Anthony Flynn, who represents Ormiston in Belfast, tweeted: "Our road to Eurovision ends here, but I am so proud of the campaign @SeamasBelfast, @micky_murray & I led to this point.

"I will always take the opportunity to push our brilliant city for the best in the world & look forward to other major events we can host #EurovisionBelfast."