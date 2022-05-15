Ex-Blue Peter star Zoe Salmon ‘looking forward to embracing new projects as a working mum’

Zoe Salmon welcomed her son in April.

Zoe Salmon has said she is looking forward to becoming a working mother after giving birth to her first child (Peter Byrne/PA)

Former Blue Peter presenter Zoe Salmon has said she is “looking forward to embracing new projects as a working mum” after giving birth to her first child.

Salmon, 42, welcomed her son Fitzwilliam with husband William Corrie on April 1.

Speaking to Hello! magazine about becoming a mother, Salmon said: “It’s amazing to join the parent’s club. Fitz is my new little favourite person in the world.”

Zoe Salmon welcomed her son Fitzwilliam in April (Hello!/PA)

After taking a break from presenting work during lockdown and her pregnancy, Salmon revealed she was excited to begin working again.

She said: “I’m grateful that I took that time for myself, but I’m looking forward to embracing new projects as a working mum.”

Salmon added: “It’s a new me; I’ve changed from Zoe the TV presenter to Zoe the mummy and TV presenter.

“I want Fitz to grow up seeing both his mum and his dad working hard.”

Salmon lives with Corrie, 36, who works for his family’s butcher’s business, in Co Down, Northern Ireland.

The couple eloped to Barbados for a surprise wedding ceremony in 2016.

Salmon shared her delight that her son will grow up in the countryside, saying: “Will grew up on the farm and he always speaks so lovingly and fondly of it. I’m looking forward to Fitz getting involved in all of that too.

“It’s a beautiful part of the world.”

Speaking about the possibility of expanding her family in the future, Salmon added: “It’d be lovely for Fitz to be a big brother, but we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves.”

The full interview with Zoe Salmon is available in Hello! magazine now.