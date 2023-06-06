Family of late NI cancer campaigner Julie Lillis ‘blown away’ by Kelly Rowland tribute

Kelly Rowland dedicated a song to late fan and Julie Lillis at her gig in London on Saturday.

The sister of a prominent NI cancer campaigner who passed away earlier this year, has said her family is “blown away” by Kelly Rowland’s kind words.

Julie Lillis from Co Antrim died in March following a battle with breast cancer.

She was first diagnosed with the disease in September 2020, less than a month after finding a lump.

The Whiteabbey woman was a ‘much-loved’ member of the local film and TV production community.

On Saturday, pop star Kelly Rowland was reduced to tears while headlining a music festival in London as she paid tribute to the late 38-year-old.

Kelly donated £28,000 to Julie two years ago when she was attempting to fund potentially life-saving treatment which wasn't paid for on the NHS, and at the weekend, the hit US singer dedicated her song Stole to the TV production manager.

“This song I want to dedicate to my darling Julie, who has been with Destiny's Child and me my whole career,” she said.

“Julie I love you, this one's for you.”

Julie’s sister Jane told the Belfast Telegraph that “words can’t actually describe” how she and her family are feeling.

"We are blown away by Kelly Rowland’s dedication to Julie at her recent concert,” Jane added.

“Julie treasured the video calls Kelly made to her during her illness, they always uplifted her.

"We are immensely grateful for her support for Julie. It is just so heart-warming and means so much to hear that she is remembered and loved by so many people, and especially by one of her idols.”

Thanks to the donation of Kelly and others, Julie raised £105,590 before her death, with her target being £80,000.

The day after Julie was given the news of her cancer being incurable, she began a 300km cycle around Northern Ireland for local cancer charities.

She gave £5,000 to Cancer Focus Northern Ireland to help fund a new support group for younger women with breast cancer — something needed in our locality — and the charity’s research into the BRCA gene at Queen’s University. She also helped to ensure a secondary breast cancer audit became a reality in Northern Ireland.

Julie worked for many years in production office roles on projects including Dracula: Untold, Game of Thrones, Lost City of Z, My Mother And Other Strangers, Derry Girls, Frank of Ireland and most recently, on Nova Jones.

At the time, Northern Ireland Screen, the national film and TV agency for NI, said it was “deeply saddened” to hear of her death.

Cancer Focus NI also extended its sympathies, remembering Julie’s “humour, kindness, and knowledge” and hailing her as a “trailblazing campaigner”.