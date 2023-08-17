Fan event celebrating Robert De Niro postponed amid ongoing strike action

The Tribeca Festival has announced the postponement of a fan event celebrating its founder Robert De Niro, amid the ongoing Hollywood actors and writers strikes.

The multi-day De Niro Con is a celebration of the veteran US actor and his body of work, and was due to take place in September.

A post from the Tribeca Festival on Wednesday, the day before De Niro’s 80th birthday, said the event had been moved to April 2024, “in consideration” of the ongoing strikes.

It comes as members of US acting union Sag-Aftra and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) remain on strike, having begun industrial action on July 14 and May 2 respectively.

“In consideration of the ongoing WGA and Sag-Aftra strikes, we have decided to postpone De Niro Con, the multi-day fan event celebrating Robert De Niro and his body of work,” an online statement read.

“De Niro Con will now take place in April 2024.”

The event honouring De Niro will see fans, and special guests at screenings, conversations, immersive experiences, exhibits, and more.

Passes for the event have three tiers, the Johnny Boy pass, the Goodfella pass, and The Godfather pass.

The latter pass costs 3,500 dollars (£2,750) and gives guests priority access to events, attendance to an exclusive cocktail reception and one copy of limited edition book signed by De Niro.

De Niro Con is the latest event to be affected by the Hollywood strikes, which forbid actors to participate in any promotional activity.

Last week the 2023 Emmy Awards were rescheduled to January.