Festival of Asia to bring colour and spectacle to east Belfast this weekend

The Festival of Asia will take place on Saturday Credit: Kubo from last year's event

The Newtownards Road in east Belfast will be awash with colour alongside tasty food and drinks on Saturday, as Filipino restaurant Kubo hosts their Festival of Asia.

The celebration of all things Asian cuisine and culture takes place at the Banana Block situated in the PortView Trade Centre.

The festival showcases the multicultural and growing diversity of the Asian community in Northern Ireland and it is the second year of the event.

Curating this year’s event, Kubo normally operate a popular food stall at Trademarket on the Dublin Road.

"Starting a small Filipino food business, we've come to meet a lot of other small business owners, many of whom are of Asian descent,” Kubo said.

"It was very inspiring to see the growth in diversity in the country and we really wanted to showcase that through the Festival of Asia.

"It's very much an educational tool - and many of the traders and performers would be happy to answer any questions anyone has about their particular heritage.

"The Festival of Asia will see many Asian owned businesses, artists and craft makers. It will also have a full performance line up including traditional Filipino and Indian dancing and a Chinese lion dance.

"We will also be holding a colour your own origami and Asian fan workshop as well as face painting for the kids.”

The festival runs from 11am until 4pm at the Banana Block on Saturday with anyone attending advised to arrive early.