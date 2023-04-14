Festival of Fools: Three days of fun and games at Northern Ireland’s largest street festival

The Festival of Fools is coming to Belfast from April 29 to May 1

The organisers of Ireland’s largest free street performance festival have promised to “surprise, challenge and inspire” audiences.

The Festival of Fools returns with its 2023 programme in Belfast city centre offering three days of fun.

Running from April 29 to May 1, it offers all-inclusive family entertainment including circus, magic and puppetry. It takes place at various locations across Belfast and with all daytime shows free to attend.

This year’s programme features a host of award winning talent from across the globe including acts from Ireland, Sweden, Korea, England and Portugal.

For the first time, there will be a range of drop-in workshops for children and adults alike and performances by young people in partnership with 2 Royal Avenue, Belfast.

Highlights from this year’s festival include highly skilled, breathtaking swinging trapeze performance from Avital and Jochen, a duo from Germany providing the big finish in Writer’s Square on both Saturday and Sunday.

There will be an aerial show around and on top of a black taxi with Pirates of the Carabina, world class unicycling by Janna Wohlfarth and the usual amount of comedy and acrobatic chaos on the streets of Belfast with Gary & Pel, Cat & Mouse Theatre, and local company Síolta Circus.

In addition to the daytime programme, the festival returns with three very special evening shows on May 2–4 with Bricolage, bringing together a selection of new works by some of Ireland’s freshest up and coming artists.

Jenna Hall, Festival of Fools chief executive, said: “We are so excited to launch Festival of Fools 2023!

“With over 70 professional shows and a community programme that includes performances and drop-in workshops, you can both be wowed by both local and international artists and give circus a go yourself.

“Once again, the programme really does offer something for everyone, and includes a few ‘first-time’ elements too.

“We aim to surprise, challenge and inspire Belfast audiences through the power of internationally renowned street performance, arts and circus.

“This year’s programme is more diverse than ever before with acts including juggling, magic, acrobatics, puppetry, unicycling, trapeze and much much more. In addition to the international artists we are pleased to have a number of local circus companies performing and of course a few festival favourites are back with new shows.”

For the full Festival of Fools programme of events, please visit www.foolsfestival.com