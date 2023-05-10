First look at Jonathan Groff filming Doctor Who in regency-style clothing

A first look of actor Jonathan Groff filming Doctor Who dressed in regency era-style clothing has been released by the BBC (BBC/PA) — © BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

A first look of actor Jonathan Groff filming Doctor Who dressed in regency era-style clothing has been released by the BBC.

The 38-year-old, a regular on Broadway in the US who is known for the crime series Mindhunter, was previously announced to be joining the science fiction series.

The BBC said he will play a “mysterious and exciting” guest part where he will be “jumping aboard the Tardis”.

New pictures show Groff wearing 1800s period fashion complete with a blue tailcoat, embroidered vest, dark pantaloons and light blue cravat.

He is shown appearing alongside Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who is set to take over as the Time Lord, and Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson, who is playing the Doctor’s companion Ruby Sunday.

Gatwa, 30, is seen in the images dressed in a red waistcoat, cream pants and stockings with coiffed, tied-back hair, while Gibson wears a yellow dress, white gloves and golden jewellery.

Teasing the new episode, the BBC said: “Dress to impress and beware the duchess….”

Groff, who came to prominence playing the role of Jesse in musical comedy drama Glee, also starred in Knock At The Cabin and LGBT+ comedy Looking and played Holden Ford in period crime drama Mindhunter, which is about two FBI agents in the late 1970s who delve into the psychology of murder.

Yasmin Finney will be starring in Doctor Who

The latest revamp of the long-running series sees Russell T Davies return as showrunner, drag queen Jinkx Monsoon star as the doctor’s “most powerful enemy yet” and Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney take on the role of Rose.

In November, Doctor Who will return for three special episodes featuring David Tennant as the 14th doctor to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary.

Gatwa’s first episode as the 15th doctor will air over the festive period, with Gibson, 18, becoming the youngest companion in the show’s history.

Doctor Who will air on the BBC in the UK and Ireland and streaming platform Disney+ will show episodes to audiences elsewhere.