First look at Ncuti Gatwa travelling back to the 1960s in Doctor Who

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson as the Doctor and Ruby Sunday in the new Doctor Who (BBC/Bad Wolf/Disney) — © BBC/Bad Wolf/Disney

A first look at Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson travelling back to the 1960s in Doctor Who has been released by the BBC.

Sex Education star Gatwa will play the Doctor as Coronation Street actress Gibson takes on the role of the Time Lord’s new companion in an upcoming series of the science fiction show.

They are seen in new pictures, published on Thursday, wearing 1960s-style outfits, with Gatwa, 30, sporting a double-breasted blue-and-white pinstripe suit complete with a white shirt, tie and facial sideburns.

Gibson, who will feature as sidekick Ruby Sunday, shows off a Swinging Sixties look with white knee-high boots and a black-and-cream dress.

This month, the BBC announced that RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon will play a “major role” in the new series as the Doctor’s “most powerful enemy yet”.

The US drag artist – who won two seasons of the competition show including an All Stars season – was seen in Doctor Who images dressed in a black-and-white outfit featuring piano keys.

Monsoon is the latest casting from It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies, who was behind the 2005 revival of the long-running BBC show, and is returning to succeed showrunner Chris Chibnall, who introduced Jodie Whittaker as the thirteenth Doctor.

Doctor Who returns in November 2023 with three special episodes with David Tennant as the fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary.

Gatwa’s first episode as the fifteenth Doctor will air over the festive period, with Gibson, 18, becoming the youngest Doctor Who companion in the show’s history.

Doctor Who will air on the BBC in the UK and Ireland and streaming platform Disney+ will show episodes to audiences elsewhere.