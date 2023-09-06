First look at new host of The Late Late Show Patrick Kielty

RTÉ has teased fans of The Late Late Show with an exclusive first look at the new set up ahead of the series premier next week.

The promo video on YouTube shows new host Patrick Kielty preparing to step into the shoes of his predecessor Ryan Tubridy.

It depicts an owl flapping its wings before cutting to the comedian putting on his blazer and dusting off his sleeves.

Kielty’s actions mimic the behaviour of the nocturnal bird which taps its talons and rotates its neck 180 degrees.

The grinning talk show host – who is seen tapping his shiny black shoes – then cracks his own neck before spinning his head around to stare into the camera.

Text reading "The Late Late Show, Landing 15th September” then appears on the screen while a voice says “Whoa, that feels better”.

Kielty, from Co Down, previously said he is "absolutely thrilled" to take on the job.

He follows Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny and Tubridy as Late, Late presenters.

"To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can't thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show," Kielty said back in May.

The Late Late Show series returns to RTÉ with its new host on next Friday, September 15 at 9:35pm.